GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,500 ($19.97) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.70) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,580 ($21.04) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($19.17) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,568.86 ($20.89).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline traded down GBX 24.20 ($0.32), reaching GBX 1,556 ($20.72), during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 16,153,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.96).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 348.10% and a net margin of 9.36%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($19.24) per share, with a total value of £43,754.60 ($58,254.03).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

