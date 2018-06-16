GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,564.25 ($20.99).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Group set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,780 ($23.88) to GBX 1,790 ($24.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

GSK opened at GBX 1,494.20 ($20.05) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.14).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 24.30 ($0.33) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 348.10% and a net margin of 9.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 3,028 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($19.39) per share, for a total transaction of £43,754.60 ($58,707.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,370.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

