Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro opened at $91.28 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

