Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,108 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Msci by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Msci by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Msci by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Msci traded up $0.40, hitting $172.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 718,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. Msci had a return on equity of 109.18% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.19%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

