Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,566,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,897,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,228,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 286,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Exponent to $23.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $49.95 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 29,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $2,570,141.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $48,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock worth $3,586,801. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

