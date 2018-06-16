Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Whitelaw bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,116.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

NYSE WELL opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.66%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

