Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,670 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (IYE)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 26.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

