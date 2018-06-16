Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENT traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,880. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $234.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. equities analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wale Adepoju acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,493.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,313,279 shares of company stock worth $3,661,095. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 97.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 24.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 163,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $3,921,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

