ORBCOMM (ORBC) & Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Financial Review

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORBCOMM and Global Eagle Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $254.22 million 3.18 -$61.28 million ($0.84) -12.29 Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.40 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -1.40

ORBCOMM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Eagle Entertainment. ORBCOMM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Eagle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ORBCOMM and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -25.17% -12.88% -5.46% Global Eagle Entertainment -43.28% -370.92% -17.12%

Risk and Volatility

ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ORBCOMM and Global Eagle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Eagle Entertainment 1 1 0 0 1.50

ORBCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.12%. Given ORBCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of ORBCOMM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ORBCOMM beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, such as its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers. Further, it resells service using the two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

