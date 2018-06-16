Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Director Edward Shapiro Buys 100,000 Shares

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Edward Shapiro acquired 100,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ENT opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. research analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENT. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 97.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,762 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 24.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $3,921,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

