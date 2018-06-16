Global Payments (GPN) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $119.69

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.69 and last traded at $118.87, with a volume of 13230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Global Payments to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,212,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $712,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Global Payments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,861,000 after acquiring an additional 137,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

