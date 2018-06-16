City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.88 Million Stake in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN (ARGT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN comprises approximately 1.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 7.84% of Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN in the 4th quarter worth about $2,997,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN in the first quarter worth about $1,577,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN by 7,241.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN opened at $29.12 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Receive News & Ratings for Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glb X FUNDS/Glb X FTSE ARGENTIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.