Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Director Sells $138,250.00 in Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Greg Brandeau sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glu Mobile opened at $6.42 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 898,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLUU shares. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.