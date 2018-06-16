GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.43. 787,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 684,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLYC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $698.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.42.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M James Barrett sold 9,539 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $169,889.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Hahn sold 19,345 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $348,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,983.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.