GMS (GMS) Receives $39.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GMS (NYSE:GMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Instinet began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS traded up $0.11, hitting $29.93, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

In other GMS news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $398,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,713.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 37,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GMS by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.