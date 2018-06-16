Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Insider Sells C$35,109.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$35,109.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 63,600 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$471,276.00.

On Friday, April 13th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 5,700 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$40,983.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,100 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$14,679.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 5,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.14, for a total value of C$37,842.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 11,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$87,780.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 15,100 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$116,421.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,500 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.58, for a total value of C$49,270.00.

Hudbay Minerals traded down C$0.36, hitting C$8.38, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,376,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,307. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$515.34 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “focus stock” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.57.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

