GNC (NYSE:GNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GNC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE:GNC opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. GNC has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GNC had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that GNC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GNC by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 263,865 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter worth $19,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

