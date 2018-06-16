Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOCO. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.93) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gocompare.Com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 126.83 ($1.69).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

LON:GOCO opened at GBX 138 ($1.84) on Thursday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.60).

About Gocompare.Com Group

Gocompare.com Group plc operates a price and product comparison Website in the United Kingdom. The company's Website Gocompare.com enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. The company provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, home, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as for money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.