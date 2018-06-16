Godaddy Inc (GDDY) EVP Arne Josefsberg Sells 45,000 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $3,183,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arne Josefsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Arne Josefsberg sold 8,978 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $529,253.10.

On Friday, March 23rd, Arne Josefsberg sold 20,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $1,232,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Arne Josefsberg sold 2,941 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $177,518.76.

GDDY opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $74.71.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Godaddy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Godaddy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Godaddy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

