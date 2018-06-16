Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $88,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,207.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $41,057.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,617,599 shares of company stock worth $322,940,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Godaddy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Godaddy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy traded up $0.16, hitting $72.64, on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,099,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

