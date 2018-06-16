Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo Inflight Internet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($1.07). Gogo Inflight Internet posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo Inflight Internet will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo Inflight Internet.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.48 million. Gogo Inflight Internet’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

In other news, Director Robert H. Mundheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. bought 187,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $993,903.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 844,444 shares of company stock worth $4,324,637. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo Inflight Internet during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 701,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Gogo Inflight Internet has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Gogo Inflight Internet

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

