Golar LNG (GLNG) Posts Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $27.96 on Friday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

