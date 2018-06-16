Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gold Fields (GFI) Stock Price

News articles about Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gold Fields earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2183259524335 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Gold Fields opened at $3.71 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of -0.81. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $7.06 to $6.31 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

