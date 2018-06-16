Gold Fields (GFI) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News stories about Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gold Fields earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5684924238038 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of -0.81. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $7.06 to $6.31 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

