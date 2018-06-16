Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (GORO) Rises By 1.8%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,753 shares, an increase of 1.8% from the April 30th total of 1,570,002 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Barry D. Devlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard M. Irvine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,886.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,333 shares of company stock valued at $674,531 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 253.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gold Resource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $6.66 on Friday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.66.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $32.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

