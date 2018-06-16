GoldCoin Trading Down 40.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:GLD)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $7,218.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003015 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001381 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000181 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,087,768 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

