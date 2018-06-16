Essilor International (EI) PT Set at €112.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Essilor International (EPA:EI) has been assigned a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Essilor International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cfra set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Essilor International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Essilor International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.40 ($121.40) price objective on shares of Essilor International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on shares of Essilor International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essilor International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €120.34 ($139.93).

Get Essilor International alerts:

Essilor International opened at €112.20 ($130.47) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Essilor International has a 12-month low of €100.60 ($116.98) and a 12-month high of €122.15 ($142.03).

Essilor International Company Profile

Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.