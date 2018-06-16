Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to announce $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.46 and the highest is $4.84. Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $3.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $23.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.74 to $24.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $24.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.80 to $26.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.78.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 20,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.92. 4,737,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,323. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

