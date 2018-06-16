Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of GDP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,383. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.66 million.

In other news, major shareholder Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie purchased 69,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $747,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 655,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $7,048,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 147.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZPR Investment Management purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $150,000.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

