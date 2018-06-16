Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Government Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

GOV opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Government Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 1,207.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 499,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,713,000 after buying an additional 285,479 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 134,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 615,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 130,682 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Government Properties Income Trust

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

