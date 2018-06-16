Graco Inc. (GGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 5,534 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $256,500.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,805.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $4,235,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,575.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,829 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,657. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Graco by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Graco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Graco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. Graco has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

