Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Share Price

Media stories about GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GrafTech International earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0581692283469 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE EAF remained flat at $$20.53 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,551. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.15. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 72.06% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,097,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,462,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.