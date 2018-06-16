GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

EAF stock remained flat at $$20.53 during trading on Friday. 2,194,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,551. GrafTech International has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.15.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 72.06%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,097,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,462,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

