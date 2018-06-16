GrafTech International (GTI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about GrafTech International (NYSE:GTI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GrafTech International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 45.9234283951369 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GrafTech International opened at $5.05 on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. (GTI) is a manufacturer of graphite electrodes, products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and other ferrous and nonferrous metals. The Company produces needle coke products, which are the primary raw material needed in the manufacture of graphite electrodes.

