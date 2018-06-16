Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.88. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $563.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on GVA shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Granite Construction opened at $57.19 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 10.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

