Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,894,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.58% of Graphic Packaging worth $75,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 85,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,573,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after acquiring an additional 401,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In other news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,527,649.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

GPK opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.