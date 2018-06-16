Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 11,989 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 61.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,527,649.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graphic Packaging opened at $14.77 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

