Graphic Packaging Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,527,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

