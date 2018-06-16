Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.83% of Gray Television worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $167,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television opened at $12.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.50. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.