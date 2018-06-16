Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,664 Shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Quality Care Properties worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCP stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quality Care Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quality Care Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Quality Care Properties Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

