Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Corelogic worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corelogic by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,316,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,250,000 after buying an additional 1,368,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corelogic by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,525,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after buying an additional 532,291 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corelogic by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 362,858 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at $8,595,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corelogic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,133,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,663,000 after buying an additional 158,953 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.03 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In related news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $40,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $511,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,947,497.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

