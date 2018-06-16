Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GBX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

NYSE:GBX opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $629.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,428. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2,080.9% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

