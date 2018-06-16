Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 253 ($3.37) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reduced their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($3.99) to GBX 275 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.33) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 305 ($4.06) to GBX 250 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.67 ($3.32).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05), reaching GBX 180.45 ($2.40), during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 16,955,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.50).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.