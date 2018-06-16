Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

News stories about Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Greenhill & Co., Inc. earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0287034876729 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of GHL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 630,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,051. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.50 million, a P/E ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 29,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $749,180.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,820.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

