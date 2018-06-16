Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GLRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Daniel Roitman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 270,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,229.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laura Accurso sold 12,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $198,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,610.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $891,820. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 125.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 83.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re traded up $0.40, reaching $14.70, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,062. The company has a market cap of $538.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.88. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. research analysts predict that Greenlight Capital Re will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

