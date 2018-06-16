Gregg Williams Buys 35,235 Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams acquired 35,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $64,480.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Gregg Williams acquired 26,922 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $49,536.48.

On Friday, June 8th, Gregg Williams acquired 16,954 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $30,517.20.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Gregg Williams acquired 43,843 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $84,178.56.

On Monday, June 4th, Gregg Williams acquired 26,485 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $51,645.75.

On Friday, June 1st, Gregg Williams acquired 25,355 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $50,456.45.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Gregg Williams acquired 12,350 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $24,453.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Gregg Williams acquired 6,756,757 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.36.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products traded up $0.02, hitting $1.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,110. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.15.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 307.76% and a negative net margin of 387.35%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 94,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYES. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

