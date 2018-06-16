Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Gregg Williams Purchases 25,355 Shares

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams purchased 25,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,456.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

On Thursday, June 14th, Gregg Williams bought 35,235 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $64,480.05.

On Monday, June 11th, Gregg Williams bought 26,922 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.48.

On Friday, June 8th, Gregg Williams bought 16,954 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,517.20.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Gregg Williams bought 43,843 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,178.56.

On Monday, June 4th, Gregg Williams bought 26,485 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,645.75.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Gregg Williams bought 12,350 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,453.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Gregg Williams bought 6,756,757 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.36.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products traded up $0.02, hitting $1.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 107,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,110. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.15.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 387.35% and a negative return on equity of 307.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 94,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

EYES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.