Gregory K. Peters Sells 6,377 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,391,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NFLX stock opened at $391.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $398.86.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.13 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.