Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif, Inc. Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Greif Inc. Class A alerts:

Shares of Greif, Inc. Class A stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. 370,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. Greif, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Greif, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Greif, Inc. Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Greif, Inc. Class A

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.