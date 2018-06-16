Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

GEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $63.00 target price on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GEF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,677. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Greif, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.24 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 56.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Greif, Inc. Class A

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

